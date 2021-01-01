Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9700T or Core i7 8700K: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9700T vs i7 8700K

Intel Core i7 9700T
VS
Intel Core i7 8700K
Intel Core i7 9700T
Intel Core i7 8700K

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8700K and 9700T
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
  • Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 35 vs 95 Watt
  • Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1180 vs 1061 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T
2525
Core i7 8700K +11%
2815
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
10608
Core i7 8700K +32%
14001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T
1078
Core i7 8700K +10%
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T
5186
Core i7 8700K +21%
6299

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9700T and i7 8700K

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 5, 2017
Launch price 232 USD 359 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9700T i7-8700K
Socket LGA-1151 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 8 12
Base Frequency 2 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.3 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency - 100 MHz
Multiplier 20x 37x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 35 W 95 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.6 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9700T official page Intel Core i7 8700K official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

