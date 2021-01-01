Intel Core i7 9700T vs i7 8700K
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T with 8-cores against the 3.7 GHz i7 8700K with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
- Consumes up to 63% less energy than the Core i7 8700K – 35 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 1-year and 7-months later
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8700K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
- 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1180 vs 1061 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
3375
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2525
Core i7 8700K +11%
2815
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
10608
Core i7 8700K +32%
14001
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1078
Core i7 8700K +10%
1190
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5186
Core i7 8700K +21%
6299
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 5, 2017
|Launch price
|232 USD
|359 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|i7-8700K
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|Intel Core i7 8700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
