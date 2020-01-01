Intel Core i7 9700T vs i7 8700T
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 2 GHz Intel Core i7 9700T with 8-cores against the 2.4 GHz i7 8700T with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9700T
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.3 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Benchmarks
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9700T +7%
2567
2400
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9700T +2%
11011
10814
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1064
Core i7 8700T +3%
1098
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4713
Core i7 8700T +11%
5215
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 3, 2018
|Launch price
|232 USD
|-
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9700T
|i7-8700T
|Socket
|LGA-1151
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|8
|12
|Base Frequency
|2 GHz
|2.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.3 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|-
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|20x
|24x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|35 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.6 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9700T official page
|Intel Core i7 8700T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
