Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 3200G (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 3 3200G – 45 vs 65 Watt
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 3200G
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 5 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
- Around 1.91 GB/s (5%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +15%
455
394
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +85%
2693
1456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +12%
2535
2254
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +58%
11445
7253
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +20%
1117
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +80%
5287
2933
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 30, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|99 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.9 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 3200G official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
