Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4300U and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +69%
2688
Ryzen 3 4300U
1587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +46%
11464
Ryzen 3 4300U
7852
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +13%
1125
Ryzen 3 4300U
1000
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +68%
5232
Ryzen 3 4300U
3106

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 3 4300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 6, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-9750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 5

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 27x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

