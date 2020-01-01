Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 4300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.7 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 4300U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 9 months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +5%
457
435
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +69%
2688
1587
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +7%
2556
2393
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +46%
11464
7852
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +13%
1125
1000
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +68%
5232
3106
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 5
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|4
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|27x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|4MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 3 4300U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1