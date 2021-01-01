Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Ryzen 3 5300U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
Intel Core i7 9750H
AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 3 5300U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5300U and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 3 5300U
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +47%
6826
Ryzen 3 5300U
4632
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +11%
11249
Ryzen 3 5300U
10142
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +67%
5488
Ryzen 3 5300U
3288

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 3 5300U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-9750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 6
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 0 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1500 MHz
Shading Units 192 384
TMUs 24 24
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 -
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 3 5300U
n/a

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page AMD Ryzen 3 5300U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Core i9 10900K vs Core i7 9750H
2. Core i7 1065G7 vs Core i7 9750H
3. Ryzen 5 4600H vs Core i7 9750H
4. Core i7 10875H vs Core i7 9750H
5. Core i7 1165G7 vs Core i7 9750H
6. Core i5 1135G7 vs Ryzen 3 5300U
7. Ryzen 7 3700U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
8. Ryzen 5 5500U vs Ryzen 3 5300U
9. Ryzen 3 4300U vs Ryzen 3 5300U

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 3 5300U or Intel Core i7 9750H?
EnglishРусский