Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4500U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4500U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +2%
455
447
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +33%
2693
2018
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +2%
2535
2485
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +1%
11445
11369
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +5%
1117
1064
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +21%
5287
4376
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4500U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
2 (6.3%)
30 (93.8%)
Total votes: 32
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H or Intel Core i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 9750H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 9750H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 9750H or AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Intel Core i7 9750H or Intel Core i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i7 1065G7
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or AMD Ryzen 7 4800U
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 1035G4
- AMD Ryzen 5 4500U or Intel Core i5 1035G1