Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer - released 9-months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2712
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +4%
2564
2471
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11573
Ryzen 5 4600HS +24%
14327
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1062
Ryzen 5 4600HS +4%
1100
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5466
Ryzen 5 4600HS +16%
6355
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 7, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600HS official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
