Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H against the 2.1 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 4600U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 4600U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Newer - released 8 months later
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Ryzen 5 4600U +5%
477
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2693
2648
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11445
Ryzen 5 4600U +27%
14575
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
1094
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5287
Ryzen 5 4600U +2%
5370
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 6, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|21x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 4600U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
