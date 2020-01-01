Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H against the 3.0 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Consumes up to 17% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600H – 45 vs 54 Watt
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 30% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1372 vs 1056 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2675
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2541
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11389
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1063
Ryzen 5 5600H +31%
1394
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5060
Ryzen 5 5600H +13%
5726
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 1, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon RX Vega 6
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-54 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|-
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
