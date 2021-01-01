Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 5600X (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Ryzen 5 5600X – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 5600X
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- Has 20 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- 52% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1668 vs 1095 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Ryzen 5 5600X +31%
590
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2687
Ryzen 5 5600X +64%
4398
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Ryzen 5 5600X +34%
3396
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11461
Ryzen 5 5600X +97%
22627
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1112
Ryzen 5 5600X +52%
1690
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4925
Ryzen 5 5600X +73%
8500
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|299 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|32MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 5600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
