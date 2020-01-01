Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Ryzen 7 3700U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 3700U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3700U and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 8 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 44% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1056 vs 732 points
  • Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 3700U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +77%
2620
Ryzen 7 3700U
1478
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +26%
2511
Ryzen 7 3700U
2000
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +58%
11304
Ryzen 7 3700U
7175
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +75%
4923
Ryzen 7 3700U
2815

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 7 3700U

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 6, 2019
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen+
Model number i7-9750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP5
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 10

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 4MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Transistors - 4.9 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 12 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 35.76 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page AMD Ryzen 7 3700U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 12
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

