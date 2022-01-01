Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1103
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6871
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2473
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11171
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1082
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5265
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Rembrandt
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP7
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon 680M
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.2 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|32x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|6 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|AMD Radeon 680M
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|2000 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|2200 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|32
|Execution Units
|24
|12
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|-
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|-
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1