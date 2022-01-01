Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Ryzen 7 6800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
Intel Core i7 9750H
AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 7 6800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 6800H and 9750H
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 7 6800H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • More powerful AMD Radeon 680M integrated graphics: 3.686 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 6 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 7 6800H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Rembrandt
Model number i7-9750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP7
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Radeon 680M

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 6 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 AMD Radeon 680M
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 2000 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 2200 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 12
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Ryzen 7 6800H +870%
3.686 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-4800, LPDDR5-6400
Memory Size 128 GB -
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No -

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page AMD Ryzen 7 6800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 7 6800H or Intel Core i7 9750H?
