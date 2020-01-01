Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Ryzen 9 3950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3950X and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Has 10 physical cores more
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • Newer - released 7 months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2693
Ryzen 9 3950X +241%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
11445
Ryzen 9 3950X +247%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1117
Ryzen 9 3950X +16%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
5287
Ryzen 9 3950X +183%
14956

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 9 3950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 November 25, 2019
Launch price - 749 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-9750H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 16
Threads 12 32
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.5 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 36x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 3950X or Intel Core i7 9750H?
