Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.5 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 3950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 3950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 3950X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 10 physical cores more
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Unlocked multiplier
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Ryzen 9 3950X +15%
521
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2693
Ryzen 9 3950X +241%
9180
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Ryzen 9 3950X +8%
2745
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11445
Ryzen 9 3950X +247%
39744
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Ryzen 9 3950X +16%
1300
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5287
Ryzen 9 3950X +183%
14956
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|November 25, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|749 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|16
|Threads
|12
|32
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|19.2 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 3950X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Intel Core i7 9750H and i5 10300H
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i7 10700K
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900X
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10980XE
- AMD Ryzen 9 3950X and Intel Core i9 10900KF