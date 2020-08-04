Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Newer - released 11 months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
455
Ryzen 9 4900H +15%
524
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2693
Ryzen 9 4900H +62%
4355
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Ryzen 9 4900H +9%
2775
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11445
Ryzen 9 4900H +72%
19719
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Ryzen 9 4900H +6%
1189
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5287
Ryzen 9 4900H +31%
6921
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|March 16, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 2
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|FP6
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Radeon Vega 8
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|33x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|-
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|105°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|4
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|68.27 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 4900H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
4 (9.3%)
39 (90.7%)
Total votes: 43
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 10875H
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 10510U
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Intel Core i7 10750H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 7 4800H
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Intel Core i9 9980HK
- AMD Ryzen 9 4900H vs Ryzen 9 4900HS