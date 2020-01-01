Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Ryzen 9 4900HS: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 4900HS and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.3 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 26.47 GB/s (63%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Has 2 physical cores more

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2693
Ryzen 9 4900HS +62%
4373
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
11445
Ryzen 9 4900HS +74%
19938
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
5287
Ryzen 9 4900HS +47%
7769

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 March 16, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 2
Model number i7-9750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.3 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 4
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 68.27 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
3 (18.8%)
13 (81.3%)
Total votes: 16

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 4900HS or Intel Core i7 9750H?
EnglishРусский