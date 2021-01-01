Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Ryzen 9 5900H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
Intel Core i7 9750H
AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 3.3 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5900H and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • 41% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1543 vs 1095 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1112
Ryzen 9 5900H +40%
1559
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
4925
Ryzen 9 5900H +81%
8913

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 9 5900H

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 January 1, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-9750H -
Socket BGA-1440 FP6
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Radeon RX Vega 8

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 33x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) -
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 105°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4-4266
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page -
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 9 5900H or Intel Core i7 9750H?
