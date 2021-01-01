Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5900X (desktop) with 12-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
100
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5900X – 45 vs 105 Watt
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5900X
- Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
- Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
- Has 6 more physical cores
- Unlocked multiplier
- 56% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1705 vs 1095 points
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Ryzen 9 5900X +36%
615
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2687
Ryzen 9 5900X +215%
8451
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Ryzen 9 5900X +39%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11461
Ryzen 9 5900X +247%
39794
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1112
Ryzen 9 5900X +56%
1733
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4925
Ryzen 9 5900X +197%
14603
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 8, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|549 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Zen 3
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|-
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|12
|Threads
|12
|24
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|64MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|7 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|105 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|47.68 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|AMD Ryzen 9 5900X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
