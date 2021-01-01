Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Ryzen 9 5950X: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
Intel Core i7 9750H
AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.4 GHz AMD Ryzen 9 5950X (desktop) with 16-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 5950X and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Consumes up to 57% less energy than the Ryzen 9 5950X – 45 vs 105 Watt
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 9 5950X
  • Has 52 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Newer - released 1-year and 6-months later
  • Has 10 more physical cores
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Unlocked multiplier
  • 55% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1693 vs 1095 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 5.88 GB/s (14%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2687
Ryzen 9 5950X +282%
10276
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2535
Ryzen 9 5950X +39%
3519
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
11461
Ryzen 9 5950X +306%
46573
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1112
Ryzen 9 5950X +55%
1722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
4925
Ryzen 9 5950X +249%
17204

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and AMD Ryzen 9 5950X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released April 23, 2019 October 8, 2020
Launch price - 799 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Zen 3
Model number i7-9750H -
Socket BGA-1440 AM4
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 16
Threads 12 32
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 34x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 64MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No Yes

Power

Transistors - 19.2 billions
Fabrication process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 45 W 105 W
Max. temperature 100°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page AMD Ryzen 9 5950X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

