Intel Core i7 9750H vs i3 1125G4
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 0.9-2.0 GHz i3 1125G4 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 29% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.5 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i3 1125G4
- Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
451
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2686
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2508
Core i3 1125G4 +3%
2593
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +9%
11459
10465
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +2%
1136
1110
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +35%
5338
3959
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 1, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i3-1125G4
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics Xe G4
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|0.9-2.0 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4x-3733
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i3 1125G4 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
