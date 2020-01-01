Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i3 8100: what's better?

We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i3 8100 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8100 and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Newer - released 1 year and 7 months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i3 8100 – 45 vs 65 Watt
  • Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +85%
2660
Core i3 8100
1434
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +13%
2514
Core i3 8100
2227
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +84%
11255
Core i3 8100
6126
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +11%
1091
Core i3 8100
985
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +60%
5211
Core i3 8100
3254

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i3 8100

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 October 5, 2017
Launch price - 117 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9750H i3-8100
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 28x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i3 8100 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8100 or i7 9750H?
