We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.7 GHz i3 8300 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8300 and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 27% less energy than the Core i3 8300 – 45 vs 62 Watt
  • Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +8%
2535
Core i3 8300
2351
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +78%
11445
Core i3 8300
6439
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +55%
1117
Core i3 8300
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +226%
5287
Core i3 8300
1623

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i3 8300

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 3, 2018
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9750H i3-8300
Socket BGA-1440 LGA-1151
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 4
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.7 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz -
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No -

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 62 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i3 8300 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i3 8300 or i7 9750H?
