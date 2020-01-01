Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i5 10400H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 10400H

Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
Intel Core i5 10400H
Intel Core i5 10400H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.6 GHz i5 10400H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10400H and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10400H
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2693
Core i5 10400H +20%
3237
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2535
Core i5 10400H +13%
2853
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +28%
11445
Core i5 10400H
8928
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1117
Core i5 10400H +13%
1257
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +18%
5287
Core i5 10400H
4469

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i5 10400H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 2, 2020
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-9750H i5-10400H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i5 10400H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 10400H or i7 9750H?
EnglishРусский