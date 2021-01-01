Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i5 10500: what's better?

We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) against the 3.1 GHz i5 10500 (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10500 and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 10500 – 45 vs 65 Watt
Advantages of Intel Core i5 10500
  • Newer - released 1-year later

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2687
Core i5 10500 +29%
3456
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2535
Core i5 10500 +10%
2783
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
11461
Core i5 10500 +17%
13464
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
4925
Core i5 10500 +20%
5928

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i5 10500

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 1, 2020
Launch price - 192 USD
Type Laptop Desktop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-9750H i5-10500
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1200
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 31x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 65 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 41.6 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i5 10500 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

