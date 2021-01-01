Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i5 11260H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 11260H

Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
Intel Core i5 11260H
Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i5 11260H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H against the 2.1-2.6 GHz i5 11260H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11260H and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11260H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 29% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1383 vs 1072 points
  • Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1119
Core i5 11260H +25%
1400
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
6967
Core i5 11260H +30%
9070
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1077
Core i5 11260H +30%
1404
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
5465
Core i5 11260H +20%
6553

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i5 11260H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 11, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-9750H i5-11260H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 21-26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics for 11th Gen (16 EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 350 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1450 MHz
Shading Units 192 128
TMUs 24 16
ROPs 3 8
Execution Units 24 16
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11260H +1%
0.382 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i5 11260H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

