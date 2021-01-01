Intel Core i7 9750H vs Intel Core i5 11300H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.6-3.1 GHz Intel Core i5 11300H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11300H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 25% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1373 vs 1095 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
454
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2674
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2553
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11334
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
Intel Core i5 11300H +26%
1390
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +4%
4939
4755
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i5-11300H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 80
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.6-3.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|26x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i5 11300H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|-
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
