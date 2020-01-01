Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 1130G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 1.1 GHz i5 1130G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Single-Core Performance
Performance
Power Efficiency
NanoReview Final Score
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1130G7
- Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
- Consumes up to 80% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 9 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
443
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2612
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2493
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11236
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1106
Core i5 1130G7 +7%
1182
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +72%
5161
2994
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|September 2, 2020
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP4
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i7-1130G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|2 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|9 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|LPDDR4-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i5 1130G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
