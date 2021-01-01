Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i5 11320H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 11320H

Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
Intel Core i5 11320H
Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i5 11320H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.5-3.2 GHz i5 11320H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11320H and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11320H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 2-months later
  • More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU integrated graphics: 1.69 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1457 vs 1062 points
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1066
Core i5 11320H +37%
1458
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
▶️ Submit your Cinebench R23 result
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i5 11320H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 June 21, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake
Model number i7-9750H i7-11320H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.5-3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 25-32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 96EU
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100-1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11320H +345%
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4X-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i5 11320H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 4
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i7 9750H or Intel Core i7 10750H
2. Intel Core i7 9750H or AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
3. Intel Core i7 9750H or Apple M1 Max
4. Intel Core i7 9750H or AMD Ryzen 5 4600H
5. Intel Core i7 9750H or Intel Core i7 10875H
6. Intel Core i5 11320H or Intel Core i7 1165G7
7. Intel Core i5 11320H or Intel Core i5 1035G1
8. Intel Core i5 11320H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600H
9. Intel Core i5 11320H or AMD Ryzen 5 5600U
10. Intel Core i5 11320H or Intel Core i7 11370H

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 11320H or i7 9750H?
EnglishРусский