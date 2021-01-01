Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i5 1140G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 1140G7

Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
Intel Core i5 1140G7
Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i5 1140G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 0.8-1.8 GHz i5 1140G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1140G7 and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1140G7
  • Newer - released 1-year and 4-months later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 11% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1239 vs 1117 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +4%
11459
Core i5 1140G7
11049
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1136
Core i5 1140G7 +11%
1258
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +59%
5338
Core i5 1140G7
3355

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i5 1140G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-9750H i5-1140G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1598
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 80

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 0.8-1.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.2 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 8x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 2 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 7-15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i5 1140G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

1. Intel Core i9 10900K vs Intel Core i7 9750H
2. Intel Core i7 1065G7 vs Intel Core i7 9750H
3. AMD Ryzen 5 4600H vs Intel Core i7 9750H
4. Intel Core i7 10875H vs Intel Core i7 9750H
5. Intel Core i7 10510U vs Intel Core i7 9750H
6. Intel Core i7 1060NG7 vs Intel Core i5 1140G7
7. Intel Core i5 1130G7 vs Intel Core i5 1140G7
8. Intel Core i5 1030G7 vs Intel Core i5 1140G7

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1140G7 or i7 9750H?
EnglishРусский