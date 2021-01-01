Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i5 1145G7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 1145G7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 1.1-2.6 GHz i5 1145G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1145G7 and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.4 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1145G7
  • More powerful Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU) integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • Newer - released 1-year and 5-months later
  • Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 27% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1401 vs 1101 points

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2486
Core i5 1145G7 +15%
2868
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +6%
11249
Core i5 1145G7
10638
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1086
Core i5 1145G7 +29%
1396
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +16%
5488
Core i5 1145G7
4744

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i5 1145G7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 September 1, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake UP3
Model number i7-9750H i5-1145G7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.1-2.6 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 11-26x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 12-28 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics G7 (80EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 1100 MHz
Shading Units 192 640
TMUs 24 40
ROPs 3 20
Execution Units 24 80
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 1145G7 +271%
1.41 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i5 1145G7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i5 1145G7 or i7 9750H?
