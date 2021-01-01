Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i5 11500H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 11500H

Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
Intel Core i5 11500H
Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i5 11500H

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H against the 2.4-2.9 GHz i5 11500H. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11500H and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i5 11500H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 37% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1530 vs 1118 points
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • More powerful Intel UHD Graphics 750 integrated graphics: 0.46 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1119
Core i5 11500H +33%
1493
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
6979
Core i5 11500H +38%
9662
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2526
Core i5 11500H +28%
3222
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
11336
Core i5 11500H +57%
17839
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1135
Core i5 11500H +35%
1532
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
5487
Core i5 11500H +31%
7212

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i5 11500H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 11, 2021
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-9750H i5-11500H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4-2.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 24-29x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1000 MHz 900 MHz
Shading Units 192 256
TMUs 24 64
ROPs 3 32
Execution Units 24 32
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz 3840x2160 - 60 Hz
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i5 11500H +21%
0.46 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i5 11500H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

