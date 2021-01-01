Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 1155G7
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 1.0-2.5 GHz i5 1155G7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 1155G7
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- More powerful Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU integrated graphics: 1.41 vs 0.38 TFLOPS
- Consumes up to 38% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 28 vs 45 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 31% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1393 vs 1062 points
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1114
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6966
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2506
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11272
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1066
Core i5 1155G7 +31%
1399
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +24%
5374
4330
By purchasing through links on this site, we may receive a commission from Amazon. This does not affect our assessment methodology.
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|June 8, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake UP3
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i7-1155G7
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.0-2.5 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|10-25x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|12-28 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics G7 80EU
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1000 MHz
|1100 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|640
|TMUs
|24
|40
|ROPs
|3
|20
|Execution Units
|24
|80
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i5 1155G7 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1