Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 8257U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 1.4 GHz i5 8257U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 15% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.9 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i5 8257U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +15%
455
395
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +68%
2693
1601
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +8%
2535
2357
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +38%
11445
8279
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +20%
1117
933
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +37%
5287
3857
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|July 9, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|320 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i5-8257U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Plus Graphics 645
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|14x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|32K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|32 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i5 8257U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1