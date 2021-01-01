Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i5 9300HF: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.4 GHz i5 9300HF with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 9300HF and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
  • 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +39%
2687
Core i5 9300HF
1929
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +49%
11461
Core i5 9300HF
7682
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +35%
4925
Core i5 9300HF
3658

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i5 9300HF

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 1, 2019
Launch price - 250 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Coffee Lake
Model number i7-9750H i5-9300HF
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 No

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.4 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x 0x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 41.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i5 9300HF official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX

