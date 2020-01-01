Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 9400F
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) against the 2.9 GHz i5 9400F (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i5 9400F – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
- Includes an integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630
- 10% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.1 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +9%
455
416
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +12%
2693
2399
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +2%
2535
2497
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +19%
11445
9630
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +4%
1117
1070
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +18%
5287
4470
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 7, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|189 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i5-9400F
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|No
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.9 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.1 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|29x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i5 9400F official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
