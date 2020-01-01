Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 9400T
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) against the 1.8 GHz i5 9400T (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- 32% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.4 GHz)
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9400T
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2660
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +23%
2514
2044
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +45%
11255
7777
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +26%
1091
863
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +46%
5211
3560
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|April 23, 2019
|Launch price
|-
|182 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i5-9400T
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.4 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i5 9400T official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
