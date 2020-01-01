Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 9600K
We compared two 6-core CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) against the 3.7 GHz i5 9600K (desktop). On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Consumes up to 53% less energy than the Core i5 9600K – 45 vs 95 Watt
- Newer - released 7 months later
- Has 3 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i5 9600K
- Unlocked multiplier
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
445
Core i5 9600K +8%
481
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +3%
2660
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2514
Core i5 9600K +9%
2736
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +4%
11255
10850
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Core i5 9600K +3%
1126
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5211
Core i5 9600K +5%
5451
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|October 8, 2018
|Launch price
|-
|263 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Coffee Lake
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i5-9600K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|6
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.7 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|37x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|9MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.6 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i5 9600K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3
Сompetitors
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 10750H
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800HS
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 7 4800H
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs AMD Ryzen 9 4900H
- Intel Core i7 9750H vs i5 10300H
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs i5 10600K
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
- Intel Core i5 9600K vs AMD Ryzen 7 3800XT