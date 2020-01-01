Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 10510U
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 1.8 GHz i7 10510U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10510U
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +2%
455
446
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +79%
2693
1506
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +4%
2535
2448
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +61%
11445
7103
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +48%
1117
753
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +85%
5287
2858
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 21, 2019
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i7-10510U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|18x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|41.66 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i7 10510U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
Cast your vote
7 (77.8%)
2 (22.2%)
Total votes: 9
