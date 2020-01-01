Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i7 1060NG7: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 1060NG7

Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
Intel Core i7 1060NG7
Intel Core i7 1060NG7

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 1.2 GHz i7 1060NG7 with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1060NG7 and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Has 10 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 1060NG7
  • Consumes up to 78% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 10 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Around 16.5 GB/s (39%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +80%
11445
Core i7 1060NG7
6344
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +115%
5287
Core i7 1060NG7
2459

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 1060NG7

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 March 20, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Ice Lake Y
Model number i7-9750H i7-1060NG7
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1526
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Plus Graphics G7

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 12x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 48K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 2MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 10 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 LPDDR4-3733
Memory Size 128 GB 32 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 58.3 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i7 1060NG7 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 1060NG7 or i7 9750H?
EnglishРусский