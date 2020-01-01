Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 10810U
We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H against the 1.1 GHz i7 10810U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
- Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
- Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
- 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
- Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +7%
455
427
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +38%
2693
1949
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +4%
2535
2449
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +25%
11445
9137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1117
Core i7 10810U +6%
1181
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +38%
5287
3841
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 13, 2020
|Launch price
|-
|443 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Comet Lake-U
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i7-10810U
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1528
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 620
Performance
|Cores
|6
|6
|Threads
|12
|12
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.1 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.9 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|11x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|15 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|45.8 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i7 10810U official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
