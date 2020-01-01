Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i7 10810U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 10810U

We compared two 6-core laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H against the 1.1 GHz i7 10810U. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10810U and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10810U
  • Newer - released 1 year and 1 month later
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • 9% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.9 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +38%
2693
Core i7 10810U
1949
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +25%
11445
Core i7 10810U
9137
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +38%
5287
Core i7 10810U
3841

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 10810U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 13, 2020
Launch price - 443 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake-U
Model number i7-9750H i7-10810U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6 6
Threads 12 12
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.1 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.9 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 11x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133, LPDDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i7 10810U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 10810U or i7 9750H?
