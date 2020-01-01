Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i7 10875H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 10875H

Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
Intel Core i7 10875H
Intel Core i7 10875H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 10875H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 10875H and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 10875H
  • Newer - released 11 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 13% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5.1 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
  • Around 4 GB/s (10%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2693
Core i7 10875H +35%
3637
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2535
Core i7 10875H +15%
2915
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
11445
Core i7 10875H +42%
16251
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1117
Core i7 10875H +15%
1284
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
5287
Core i7 10875H +31%
6951

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 10875H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 2, 2020
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Comet Lake
Model number i7-9750H i7-10850H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 5.1 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) -
L2 Cache 256K (per core) -
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C -

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2933
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 45.8 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i7 10875H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

