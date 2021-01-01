Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 11375H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11375H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
- Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1476 vs 1095 points
- 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Core i7 11375H +35%
610
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +4%
2687
2593
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11461
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1112
Core i7 11375H +35%
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4925
Core i7 11375H +8%
5321
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 12, 2021
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake H35
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i7-11375H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1449
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.0-3.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|5 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|30-30x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|4 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|12MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|28-35 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i7 11375H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
