We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 3.0-3.3 GHz i7 11375H with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11375H and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 more physical cores
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11375H
  • Newer - released 1-year and 9-months later
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Consumes up to 22% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 35 vs 45 Watt
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 35% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1476 vs 1095 points
  • 11% higher Turbo Boost frequency (5 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1112
Core i7 11375H +35%
1499
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 11375H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 12, 2021
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H35
Model number i7-9750H i7-11375H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1449
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics 96EU

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 3.0-3.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 5 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 30-30x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 12MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 28-35 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i7 11375H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

