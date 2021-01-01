Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i7 11800H: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 11800H

Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
Intel Core i7 11800H
Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i7 11800H

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 11800H and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1095 points
  • Has 2 more physical cores
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2687
Core i7 11800H +86%
4987
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2535
Core i7 11800H +30%
3293
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
11461
Core i7 11800H +93%
22141
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1112
Core i7 11800H +43%
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
4925
Core i7 11800H +84%
9038

Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 11800H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 May 11, 2021
Launch price - 395 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Tiger Lake H45
Model number i7-9750H i7-11800H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1787
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 750

Performance

Cores 6 8
Threads 12 16
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9-2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 19-23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1250K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 51.2 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i7 11800H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 11800H or i7 9750H?
