Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 11800H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 1.9-2.3 GHz i7 11800H with 8-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 11800H
- Newer - released 2-years and 1-month later
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- 43% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1569 vs 1095 points
- Has 2 more physical cores
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- Around 9.4 GB/s (22%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 2% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.6 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
452
Core i7 11800H +29%
583
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
2687
Core i7 11800H +86%
4987
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2535
Core i7 11800H +30%
3293
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11461
Core i7 11800H +93%
22141
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1112
Core i7 11800H +43%
1591
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
4925
Core i7 11800H +84%
9038
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|May 11, 2021
|Launch price
|-
|395 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Tiger Lake H45
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i7-11800H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1787
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel UHD Graphics 750
Performance
|Cores
|6
|8
|Threads
|12
|16
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|1.9-2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.6 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|19-23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1250K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-3200
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|51.2 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i7 11800H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
