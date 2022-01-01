Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i7 12700H: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 12700H and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
  • Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
  • Has 8 more physical cores
  • Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
  • 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1078 points
  • More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
  • 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1122
Core i7 12700H +57%
1764
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
6921
Core i7 12700H +142%
16729
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
2510
Core i7 12700H +49%
3737
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
11230
Core i7 12700H +144%
27416
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H
1086
Core i7 12700H +61%
1744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H
5320
Core i7 12700H +132%
12331
Specifications

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 12700H

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 4, 2022
Type Laptop Laptop
instruction set x86-64 x86-64
Codename Coffee Lake Alder Lake-H
Model number i7-9750H i7-12700H
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1744
Integrated GPU UHD Graphics 630 Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)

Performance

Cores 6 14
Threads 12 20
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.3 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.7 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 26x 23x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 80K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 1280K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 24MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication process 14 nm 10 nm
TDP 45 W 35-45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

iGPU

Integrated Graphics Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
GPU Base Clock 350 MHz 300 MHz
GPU Boost Clock 1150 MHz 1400 MHz
Shading Units 192 768
TMUs 24 48
ROPs 3 24
Execution Units 24 96
TGP 15 W 15 W
Max. Resolution 4096x2304 - 60 Hz -
iGPU FLOPS
Core i7 9750H
0.38 TFLOPS
Core i7 12700H
1.69 TFLOPS

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s -
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i7 12700H official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 28
Extended instructions SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 -

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 12700H or i7 9750H?
