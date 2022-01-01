Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 12700H
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.3 GHz i7 12700H with 14-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Efficiency
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
Advantages of Intel Core i7 12700H
- Newer - released 2-years and 9-months later
- Has 8 more physical cores
- Has 12 MB larger L3 cache size
- 62% faster in a single-core Geekbench v5 test - 1744 vs 1078 points
- More modern manufacturing process – 10 versus 14 nanometers
- Newer PCI Express version – 4.0
- 4% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.7 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R23 (Single-Core)
1122
Core i7 12700H +57%
1764
Cinebench R23 (Multi-Core)
6921
Core i7 12700H +142%
16729
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
2510
Core i7 12700H +49%
3737
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
11230
Core i7 12700H +144%
27416
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1086
Core i7 12700H +61%
1744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
5320
Core i7 12700H +132%
12331
Specifications
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 4, 2022
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|instruction set
|x86-64
|x86-64
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Alder Lake-H
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i7-12700H
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1744
|Integrated GPU
|UHD Graphics 630
|Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
Performance
|Cores
|6
|14
|Threads
|12
|20
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.3 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.7 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|23x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|80K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|1280K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|24MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication process
|14 nm
|10 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|35-45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
iGPU
|Integrated Graphics
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel Iris Xe Graphics (96EU)
|GPU Base Clock
|350 MHz
|300 MHz
|GPU Boost Clock
|1150 MHz
|1400 MHz
|Shading Units
|192
|768
|TMUs
|24
|48
|ROPs
|3
|24
|Execution Units
|24
|96
|TGP
|15 W
|15 W
|Max. Resolution
|4096x2304 - 60 Hz
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR5-4800, DDR4-3200, LPDDR5-5200, LPDDR4x-4267
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|-
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i7 12700H official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|4.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|28
|Extended instructions
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|-
