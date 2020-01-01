Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 6700K
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 4 GHz i7 6700K (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Newer - released 3 years and 9 months later
- Consumes up to 51% less energy than the Core i7 6700K – 45 vs 91 Watt
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Around 7.7 GB/s (23%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of Intel Core i7 6700K
- Unlocked multiplier
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +6%
445
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +30%
2660
2047
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +1%
2514
2483
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +27%
11255
8896
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Core i7 6700K +6%
1152
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +13%
5211
4598
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|August 5, 2015
|Launch price
|-
|350 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Skylake
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i7-6700K
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 530
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|4 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|40x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|1.75 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|91 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|-
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|34.1 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i7 6700K official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
