Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 7700
We compared two CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H (laptop) with 6-cores against the 3.6 GHz i7 7700 (desktop) with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
77
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
22
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
49
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
52
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
- Consumes up to 31% less energy than the Core i7 7700 – 45 vs 65 Watt
- Around 6.04 GB/s (17%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +9%
445
408
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +27%
2660
2101
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +2%
2514
2476
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +31%
11255
8604
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1091
Core i7 7700 +3%
1119
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +18%
5211
4415
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Launch price
|-
|312 USD
|Type
|Laptop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i7-7700
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|LGA-1151
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|26x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|64K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|8MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|65 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|35.76 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i7 7700 official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
