Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 7700HQ
We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.8 GHz i7 7700HQ with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
- Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
- Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Has 2 physical cores more
- 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
- Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +15%
445
388
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +58%
2660
1687
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +23%
2514
2036
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +62%
11255
6952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +21%
1091
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +54%
5211
3387
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|Intel
|Released
|April 23, 2019
|January 3, 2017
|Type
|Laptop
|Laptop
|Codename
|Coffee Lake
|Kaby Lake
|Model number
|i7-9750H
|i7-7700HQ
|Socket
|BGA-1440
|BGA-1440
|Integrated GPU
|Intel UHD Graphics 630
|Intel HD Graphics 630
Performance
|Cores
|6
|4
|Threads
|12
|8
|Base Frequency
|2.6 GHz
|2.8 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.5 GHz
|3.8 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|-
|Multiplier
|26x
|-
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|8 GT/s
|L1 Cache
|32K (per core)
|128K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|256K (per core)
|256K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|12MB (shared)
|6MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|No
|No
Power
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|14 nm
|TDP
|45 W
|45 W
|Max. temperature
|100°C
|100°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133
|DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|2
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|41.8 GB/s
|37.5 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|No
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9750H official page
|Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|16
|16
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2
