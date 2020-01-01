Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i7 7700HQ: what's better?

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 2.8 GHz i7 7700HQ with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Newer - released 2 years and 4 months later
  • Has 6 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 18% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.5 GHz vs 3.8 GHz)
  • Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth

Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +58%
2660
Core i7 7700HQ
1687
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9750H +23%
2514
Core i7 7700HQ
2036
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +62%
11255
Core i7 7700HQ
6952
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +54%
5211
Core i7 7700HQ
3387

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 January 3, 2017
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Kaby Lake
Model number i7-9750H i7-7700HQ
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1440
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel HD Graphics 630

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 2.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 3.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x -
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 8 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 128K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 6MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 45 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133, DDR3L-1600
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i7 7700HQ official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

