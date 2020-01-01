Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9750H or Core i7 8665U: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9750H vs i7 8665U

Intel Core i7 9750H
Intel Core i7 9750H
VS
Intel Core i7 8665U
Intel Core i7 8665U

We compared two laptop CPUs: the 2.6 GHz Intel Core i7 9750H with 6-cores against the 1.9 GHz i7 8665U with 4-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 8665U and 9750H
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9750H
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • Has 4 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Around 4.3 GB/s (11%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
Advantages of Intel Core i7 8665U
  • Consumes up to 67% less energy than the Core i7 9750H – 15 vs 45 Watt
  • 7% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.8 GHz vs 4.5 GHz)

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +86%
2693
Core i7 8665U
1447
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +71%
11445
Core i7 8665U
6705
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9750H +93%
5287
Core i7 8665U
2743

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9750H and i7 8665U

General

Vendor Intel Intel
Released April 23, 2019 April 16, 2019
Launch price - 409 USD
Type Laptop Laptop
Codename Coffee Lake Whiskey Lake
Model number i7-9750H i7-8665U
Socket BGA-1440 BGA-1528
Integrated GPU Intel UHD Graphics 630 Intel UHD Graphics 620

Performance

Cores 6 4
Threads 12 8
Base Frequency 2.6 GHz 1.9 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.5 GHz 4.8 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz -
Multiplier 26x 19x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s 4 GT/s
L1 Cache 32K (per core) 32K (per core)
L2 Cache 256K (per core) 256K (per core)
L3 Cache 12MB (shared) 8MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier No No

Power

Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 45 W 15 W
Max. temperature 100°C 100°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666, LPDDR3-2133 DDR4-2400, LPDDR3-2133
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 2 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 41.8 GB/s 37.5 GB/s
ECC Support No No

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9750H official page Intel Core i7 8665U official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 16 16
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2 SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: Intel Core i7 8665U or i7 9750H?
