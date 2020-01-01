Home > CPU Comparisons > Core i7 9800X or Ryzen 5 1600: what's better?

Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 5 1600

Intel Core i7 9800X
Intel Core i7 9800X
VS
AMD Ryzen 5 1600
AMD Ryzen 5 1600

We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.2 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 1600 with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.

  1. Review
  2. Differences
  3. Performance
  4. Specs
  5. Comments

Review

General overview and comparison of the processors
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 1600 and 9800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 39.73 GB/s (100%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Newer - released 1 year and 6 months later
  • Has 2 physical cores more
  • 22% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 3.6 GHz)
  • Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 1600
  • Consumes up to 61% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 65 vs 165 Watt

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +67%
4308
Ryzen 5 1600
2573
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +27%
2613
Ryzen 5 1600
2055
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +49%
18307
Ryzen 5 1600
12258
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +21%
1142
Ryzen 5 1600
947
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +55%
8018
Ryzen 5 1600
5186

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9800X and AMD Ryzen 5 1600

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 April 11, 2017
Launch price 599 USD 219 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen
Model number i7-9800X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.2 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 3.6 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 32x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 96K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 16MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 14 nm
TDP 165 W 65 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-2666
Memory Size 128 GB 64 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 39.74 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9800X official page AMD Ryzen 5 1600 official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 3.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

Cast your vote

Choose between two processors
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Сompetitors

Comments

So which CPU will you choose: AMD Ryzen 5 1600 or Intel Core i7 9800X?
EnglishРусский