Intel Core i7 9800X vs AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.6 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 2600X with 6-cores. On this page, you'll find out which processor has better performance in benchmarks, games and other useful information.
Review
Single-Core Performance
Performance in single-threaded apps and benchmarks
Performance
Measure performance when all cores are involved
Power Consumption
The efficiency score of electricity consumption
NanoReview Final Score
Generic CPU rating
Key Differences
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
- Supports up to 128 GB DDR4-2666 RAM
- Supports quad-channel memory
- Around 35.76 GB/s (82%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
- Has 2 physical cores more
- Newer - released 5 months later
- Has 1 MB larger L3 cache size
- 5% higher Turbo Boost frequency (4.4 GHz vs 4.2 GHz)
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 2600X
- Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 95 vs 165 Watt
- More modern manufacturing process – 12 versus 14 nanometers
Benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +8%
450
418
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +42%
4308
3035
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +10%
2613
2378
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +32%
18307
13885
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X +10%
1142
1035
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +40%
8018
5738
Specs
General
|Vendor
|Intel
|AMD
|Released
|October 8, 2018
|April 19, 2018
|Launch price
|599 USD
|229 USD
|Type
|Desktop
|Desktop
|Codename
|Skylake
|Zen+
|Model number
|i7-9800X
|-
|Socket
|LGA-2066
|AM4
|Integrated GPU
|No
|No
Performance
|Cores
|8
|6
|Threads
|16
|12
|Base Frequency
|3.8 GHz
|3.6 GHz
|Turbo Boost Frequency
|4.4 GHz
|4.2 GHz
|Bus frequency
|100 MHz
|100 MHz
|Multiplier
|38x
|36x
|Bus Bandwidth
|8 GT/s
|-
|L1 Cache
|64K (per core)
|96K (per core)
|L2 Cache
|1MB (per core)
|512K (per core)
|L3 Cache
|17MB (shared)
|16MB (shared)
|Unlocked Multiplier
|Yes
|Yes
Power
|Transistors
|-
|4.8 billions
|Fabrication Process
|14 nm
|12 nm
|TDP
|165 W
|95 W
|Max. temperature
|95°C
|95°C
Memory support
|Memory types
|DDR4-2666
|DDR4-2933
|Memory Size
|128 GB
|64 GB
|Max. Memory Channels
|4
|2
|Max. Memory Bandwidth
|79.47 GB/s
|43.71 GB/s
|ECC Support
|No
|Yes
Misc
|Official site
|Intel Core i7 9800X official page
|AMD Ryzen 5 2600X official page
|PCI Express Version
|3.0
|3.0
|PCI Express Lanes
|44
|20
|Instruction Set
|SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512
|-
