We compared two desktop CPUs: the 3.8 GHz Intel Core i7 9800X with 8-cores against the 3.8 GHz AMD Ryzen 5 3600X with 6-cores.

Key Differences

What are the key differences between 3600X and 9800X
Advantages of Intel Core i7 9800X
  • Supports quad-channel memory
  • Around 31.79 GB/s (67%) higher theoretical memory bandwidth
  • Has 2 physical cores more
Advantages of AMD Ryzen 5 3600X
  • More modern manufacturing process – 7 versus 14 nanometers
  • Has 15 MB larger L3 cache size
  • Consumes up to 42% less energy than the Core i7 9800X – 95 vs 165 Watt
  • Newer - released 9 months later
  • Newer PCI Express version – 4.0

Benchmarks

Comparing the performance of CPUs in benchmarks
Cinebench R20 (Single-Core)
Cinebench R20 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +12%
4390
Ryzen 5 3600X
3923
Passmark CPU (Single-Core)
Passmark CPU (Multi-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Core i7 9800X
1158
Ryzen 5 3600X +10%
1279
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Core i7 9800X +15%
8080
Ryzen 5 3600X
7029

Specs

Full technical specification of Intel Core i7 9800X and AMD Ryzen 5 3600X

General

Vendor Intel AMD
Released October 8, 2018 July 7, 2019
Launch price 599 USD 249 USD
Type Desktop Desktop
Codename Skylake Zen 2
Model number i7-9800X -
Socket LGA-2066 AM4
Integrated GPU No No

Performance

Cores 8 6
Threads 16 12
Base Frequency 3.8 GHz 3.8 GHz
Turbo Boost Frequency 4.4 GHz 4.4 GHz
Bus frequency 100 MHz 100 MHz
Multiplier 38x 38x
Bus Bandwidth 8 GT/s -
L1 Cache 64K (per core) 64K (per core)
L2 Cache 1MB (per core) 512K (per core)
L3 Cache 17MB (shared) 32MB (shared)
Unlocked Multiplier Yes Yes

Power

Transistors - 4.8 billions
Fabrication Process 14 nm 7 nm
TDP 165 W 95 W
Max. temperature 95°C 95°C

Memory support

Memory types DDR4-2666 DDR4-3200
Memory Size 128 GB 128 GB
Max. Memory Channels 4 2
Max. Memory Bandwidth 79.47 GB/s 47.68 GB/s
ECC Support No Yes

Misc

Official site Intel Core i7 9800X official page AMD Ryzen 5 3600X official page
PCI Express Version 3.0 4.0
PCI Express Lanes 44 20
Instruction Set SSE4.1, SSE4.2, AVX-2, AVX-512 -

